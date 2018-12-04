Apple offers saving for Military and Veteran families

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Apple has launched an online store with discounts for active military members, veterans and their immediate families.
The company is giving a 10% discount on almost all the latest app products, including the new iPhone Xr and the new iPad.
Eligible customers who visit a physical Apple store will be directed to a dedicated online site and can receive the product from the store, if it’s in stock.
The discount does not apply to Apple iTunes and Apple music content.
