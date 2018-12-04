APNewsBreak: Settlement reached in infamous "Norfolk 4" case

FILE - This file photo combination of images provided by the U.S. Navy shows former sailors Eric Wilson, left photo, Danial Williams, second from left, Joe Dick, second from right, and Derek Tice, in undated file photos. The city of Norfolk, Va., has agreed to pay $4.9 million to the four former sailors who were wrongly convicted of rape and murder based on intimidating police interrogations. A copy of the settlement agreement for the "Norfolk Four" was obtained by The Associated Press. The state has also agreed to pay $3.5 million. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)