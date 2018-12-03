Southern Miss brushes off Rust, 106-46

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Five players scored in double figures and three more had at least eight points Sunday afternoon as the University of Southern Mississippi dominated Rust College 106-46 at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Golden Eagles (6-2) shot 65.7 percent from the floor against their National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics opponent, the fourth-best, single-game shooting percentage in program history.
USM handed out 31 assists on its 44 baskets, the fifth-most, single-game assists in school history. The assists were the most since the Golden Eagles dished out 32 in 2017 against Rust.
The Golden Eagles dominated on the backboard, outrebounding the Bearcats 48-20. USM also came up with 11 steals and seven blocked shots.
Senior guard Dominic Magee led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and handed out six assists. Senior guard Tyree Griffin had 13 points and six assists and sophomore wing added LaDavius Draine 10 points.
Two true freshmen forwards, Tyler Stevenson and Ladarius Marshall, were effective and efficient in their time on the court.
In 15 minutes playing time, Stevenson scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. In 14 minutes, Marshall scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
Senior guard Cortez Edwards finished with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Junior Leonard Harper-Baker added nine points, while junior Tim Rowe had eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Rust got a team-high 14 points and five rebounds from sophomore swingman Ke’Jerrick Taylor and 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior wing Kortez Wade.
USM will take finals week off, returning for the finale of a four-game homestand, hosting Milsaps College at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Green College.
