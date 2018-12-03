Reports: Gilbert to become next Athletic Director at ECU

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Apparently, the contact made last week by East Carolina University with University of Southern Mississippi Jon Gilbert not only led to further conversations but also a job offer.
Multiple media outlets in North Carolina, including Greenville, NC’s WNCT-TV and WITN-TV, reported Sunday that Gilbert is expected to be named the Pirates’ new athletic director Monday.
The school has not responded to those reports, but WITN-TV posted a release from the ECU Board of Trustees sent Sunday afternoon announcing it had scheduled “emergency meeting” for Monday morning..
“The purpose of the meeting is to hear updates regarding personnel matters and take any related action,” the trustees’ release read. “The board expects to move immediately into closed session.”
ECU has been without a permanent athletic director since May, when former AD Jeff Compher stepped away from the job in a negotiated deal between him and the school.
The university then brought in long-time collegiate administrator David Hart to assess the department and provide consultation in recent coaching searches for a men’s basketball coach and athletic director.
Hart had been Gilbert’s boss and mentor at the University of Alabama and University of Tennessee.
Gilbert, a Florida native who played three seasons of football and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, N.C., was introduced as USM athletic director in January 2017.
Gilbert had spent six years at Tennessee as executive senior associate athletic director with Hart before arriving in Hattiesburg. He also worked nearly 17 years at Alabama, where he began his relationship with Hart.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.