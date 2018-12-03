Man killed in overnight crash in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg late Sunday night.
According to Hattiesburg police, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 49 and Edwards Street.
Officials said the driver of a Toyota Camry slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler that was stopped at a stoplight.
Police said the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the driver as 32-year-old Willie Jermaine Smith, of Hattiesburg.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.