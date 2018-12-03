Jones ranked No. 5 in final football poll

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ A day after winning its first bowl game in two decades, Jones College was ranked fifth in the final National Junior College Athletic Association football poll of the 2018 season.
With their 27-7 victory Sunday over Eastern Arizona College in the 11th annual Mississippi Bowl, the Bobcats (10-2) logged their first season with double-digit wins since 2001.
“To get to 10 wins, that’s a big accomplishment,” JC freshman place-kicker Cristofer Thompson said. “Just proud of the whole team.”
The Bobcats won their second consecutive Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division title this fall.
In three seasons under Coach Steve Buckley Jones has posted a 24-7 record.
East Mississippi Community College, North Division winner that defeated Jones 19-14 in the MACJC state championship football games, was ranked No. 1 in the final poll. The Lions defeated Garden City (KS) Community College 10-9 in last week’s NJCAA title game.
Garden City finished No. 2, followed by Iowa Western Community College and Kilgore (TX) College.
Other MACJC teams ranked in the top 20 included Northwest Mississippi Community College (No. 7); Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (No. 12) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (No. 18).
