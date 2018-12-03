Chronic wasting disease testing drop-off locations

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - There are still several weeks left in deer hunting season, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks is encouraging hunters to submit deer for chronic wasting disease testing and monitor for CWD by looking for and reporting potential diseased or sick deer.
Chronic wasting disease is caused by a contagious, fatal, abnormal protein that affects cervids such as white-tailed deer, elk and mule deer, according to the MDWFP.
“To date, we don’t have any evidence that CWD has negatively impacted white tail deer populations in Mississippi, but it’s important that we continue to monitor for the disease,” said Executive Wildlife Director Russ Walsh. “So we ask hunters to continue to submit those samples all throughout the deer season. Again, you can do that at one of our 21 sample station across the state.”
Walsh said hunters are encouraged to hunt deer as they always have. He also said that since the discovery of CWD more than 30 years ago, there have been no known cases of it being transferred to humans.
You can submit sick deer by filling out a diseased white-tailed deer report here.
You can submit samples at the following locations:
South Region Office
(Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
1201 N. Clark Ave.
Magnolia, MS 39652
Purvis VFD
(24 hours a day)
805 Main St.
Purvis, MS 39475
Oak Grove Station 2 FD
(24 hours a day)
236 Old Okahola School Rd.
Purvis, MS 39475
Old River WMA
(24 hours a day)
6377 Hwy 43N
Poplarville, MS 39470
Pascagoula River WMA
(24 hours a day)
816 Wade Vancleave Rd.
Moss Point, MS 39562
Natchez State Park
(24 hours a day)
230-B Wickcliff Rd.
Natchez, MS 39120
Wilkinson County (Lake Mary Cottages)
(24 hours a day)
14932 MS-24
Woodville, MS 39669
