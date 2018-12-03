1 child dead, 40 injured in crash with bus carrying Orange Mound youth football teams

SALINE COUNTY, AR (WMC) - An Orange Mound Youth football team was involved in a serious crash in Arkansas Monday morning.
One child has died and 40 others are injured, Arkansas State Police says.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Saline County, AR as the Orange Mound Youth Association was coming back from a tournament in Texas.
Children ages 7-12 were on the bus at the time along with four coaches.
A coach tell us the bus rolled over four times.
Those who were injured have been transported to area hospitals.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.