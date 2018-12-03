8 arrested in Marion County drug roundup

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A weekend drug roundup in Marion County resulted in eight arrests with more to come, according to Sheriff Berkley Hall.
The drug sweep was dubbed Operation “Up to Snow Good” by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Hall said the roundup started Saturday morning and targeted drug dealers and anyone found to be in possession of illegal drugs in the county.
As part of the operation, a search warrant was carried out at a home on state Route 13 in Columbia early Saturday morning. Hall said deputies found more than a pound of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and guns at the home.
Hall said Bernard Smith was arrested at the home and charged with “multiple” counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance.
Below is a list of the other suspects arrested in the drug sweep and the charges they are facing:
- Edward Forbes Jr., of Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- Karen Allen, of Foxworth: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- OIlie Dillon, of Kokomo: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park
- Steve Taylor, of Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance
- Jarvis Conerly, of Kokomo: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance
- Petcorrous McClendon: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance
- Kelly Sones, of Poplarville: Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Hall said deputies are still looking for the following suspects:
- Andrew Holmes, of Foxworth
- Tajuan Kendricks, of Columbia
- Quitman Smith, of Columbia
- Casey Jones, of Foxworth
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects, Hall asks that you call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
