Look Ahead: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tonight, skies will continue to clear with passing clouds thinning out as we head through the overnight hours. A front will pass through this evening and shift our wind from the south tot he southwest. That is still a warm breeze, but it will be drier. Rain chances after about 6pm will be down below 20 percent.
Sunday we will hold onto a few clouds in the morning and a 10 percent chance for a shower, but we will be mainly dry - albeit a bit humid. Highs in the afternoon will still climb into the 70s.
Monday after our winds shift back to the northwest, temperatures will be a bit cooler and rain chances even more meager. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances below 10 percent in the afternoon.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look chilly and sunny. Highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
By next weekend, another shot for rain rolls in.
