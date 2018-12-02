Look Ahead: Monday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Mostly clear skies tonight with maybe a few spots of patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will ease back into the 40s tonight as the wind continues to shift to the west and northwest.
Monday will be sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with a northwest wind at about 5 to 10mph. A good day to open up the windows in your house (unless you are an allergy sufferer) and let the air in.
We will continue with the nice weather through Thursday. Highs each day in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. There is a chance that Wednesday and Thursday mornings we may get down to around freezing in some spots, but for now, it looks like generally the lows will be in the mid 30s.
Friday and into Saturday and Sunday ourr next system arrives with another chance for rain and a few storms. Severe weather looks unlikely with this go-around, too. But it may end up being pretty wet with some spots picking up as much as two to three inches of rain between Friday night and Sunday night.
Beyond that, we get a brief cool down before the next system rolls in on the following Thursday and Friday. This one may pack more of a punch, but it is still yet to be seen just how much.
