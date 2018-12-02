Jones College defeats Eastern Arizona 27-7 in 11th annual Mississippi Bowl

PERKINSTON, MS (WDAM) - Jones College defeated Eastern Arizona in the 11th annual Mississippi Bowl Sunday afternoon.
The Bobcats got on the board first late in the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal from Cristofer Thompson. Eastern Arizona responded on its next drive on a 68-yard touchdown run from Keyshawn Love to give the Gila Monsters a 7-3 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
Eastern Arizona would not find the endzone for the rest of the game.
Jones regained the lead midway through the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from Kalyn Grandberry.
Crisofer Thompson nailed a 46-yard field goal towards the end of the first half to extend the Bobcats' lead. A block punt by Jones' Phat Watts resulted in a scoop and score giving the Bobcats a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Jones' final touchdown was a 7-yard connection from Stet Bennett to Duece Watts with 43 seconds left in the game.
The Bobcats secured their first bowl game win since 1998. They ended the season with a 10-2 record, their first 10 win season since 2001.
