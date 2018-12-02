2 injured in shooting at Sonic Drive-In in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Columbia. Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired at Sonic on Highway 98.
According to the Columbia Police Department, one person still on scene received immediate medical care by a responding officer, and the second person was taken by a personal vehicle.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with any information should contact the CPD at (601)-736-8052.
