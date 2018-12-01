UMMC Police: Active shooter training paid off; suspect still on the run

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center, the city’s largest employer, was on lock-down Thursday following a campus wide active shooter alert.
Both UMMC and Jackson police determined that there was no threat, after scouring the grounds for a gunman.
According to the medical center’s police department, active shooter training paid off in those terrifying minutes of uncertainty.
JPD and UMMC police responded to what was initially reported as an active shooter in Parking Garage B on the campus.
The text message and email warnings were issued around 4:35 p.m.
"Training was just perfect here," said UMMC Police Chief Michael Stamps.
Stamps said there is quarterly active shooter training for the 77 officers and 36 security officers in the department.
He added that the training prepared his officers to respond effectively to the perceived initial threat.
“In the garage is when I had the opportunity to overview, see what they were doing,” said Stamps. “I noticed that our guys were trained to perform a certain way and that training paid off. I saw the movement, and to me it was perfect."
The active shooter alert was dispatched from the Medical Communications at UMMC.
Stamps said within 30 minutes, officers and officials determined the campus was safe and lifted the lock-down order.
“Indeed it was not on our campus but adjacent to campus, on State Street,” said UMMC Chief Administrative Officer Jonathan Wilson. “We worked with the Jackson Police Department to secure the scene, and then we started relaxing the alert status that we had here on campus once we realized there was no immediate threat."
A woman driving on State Street reported that a vehicle pulled up beside her and opened fire, shooting the two children in her car.
The children, ages one and three, who were shot on State Street are listed in good condition.
Chief Stamps said surveillance video has been turned over to Jackson police.
Investigators are looking for a black Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra, with a Cannon Nissan paper tag.
Jackson Police Sergeant Roderick Holmes said so far, no suspects have been identified.
