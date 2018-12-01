Taylorsville falls to Scott Central 21-7 in 2A State Championship game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Taylorsville Tartars were defeated by the Scott Central Rebels 21-7 in the class 2A State Championship game at the Rock.
The Tartars were without their sophomore quarterback Ty Keys in Saturday’s championship. Freshman quarterback Karson Evans took over the reigns under center. Taylorsville struck first in the 1st quarter with a 56-yard touchdown from Evans to wide receiver Jabez Griffith.
The Rebels first touchdown came in the 2nd quarter with a 1-yard touchdown from Hydee Barlow.
A bad snap on an attempted punt by Taylorsville resulted in a safety to put Scott Central in the lead at halftime 9-7.
The Rebels pulled away in the 3rd quarter with an 8-yard run by quarterback Treyon Wash extending their lead to 15-7 heading into the 4th quarter.
A Karson Evans interception late in the 4th quarter sealed the victory for the Rebels.
The Tartars finished the season 15-1.
