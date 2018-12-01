Salaried workers beware: GM cuts are a warning for all

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks next to a autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric car in Detroit. The jobs that GM will shed through buyouts and layoffs are now held by people who are experts in the internal combustion engine, mechanical engineers and managers who work on complex components that won’t be needed on the much simpler electric vehicles that the largest U.S. automaker says are its future. GM said cutting these jobs is necessary to invest self-driving and other new technologies. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (AP)