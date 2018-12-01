Oak Grove falls short in 6A State Championship game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Oak Grove Warriors fell just short of a 6A state championship on Friday night, losing 31-27 against Horn Lake at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Horn Lake got on the board first, scoring on Patrick Gilliams' 19-yard run in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
Oak Grove senior Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returned the following kickoff to the Horn Lake 41 and capped off a 41-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.
Horn Lake answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Raydarious Jones to Jarnoissi Hopson to take a 14-7 lead with under 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Plumlee found Liam Breithaupt on 4th-and-9 for a 38-yard touchdown pass, but the Warriors missed the extra point to end the quarter trailing 14-13.
The Eagles extended the lead in the second quarter with a 21-yard field goal.
With about two minutes left in the half, Oak Grove took the lead with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Plumlee to Kevin Barnett, Plumlee’s third touchdown pass of the half.
The Warriors took a 20-17 lead into halftime.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter.
Horn Lake scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Raydarious Jones to Octavius Williams to take a 24-20 lead.
Oak Grove reclaimed the lead on Plumlee’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 15-yard pass to Barnett to give the Warriors a 27-24 lead.
The Warriors led by 3 going into the final quarter.
The Eagles took the lead on Gilliam’s second touchdown run of the night, a 1-yard run with just over 7 minutes left in the game to take a 31-27 lead.
Oak Grove responded by quickly driving to the Horn Lake 18-yard line, but a penalty and two sacks forced the Warriors to punt.
The Eagles were forced to punt with 2:30 left to play but managed to pin Oak Grove at their own 9-yard line.
With just over a minute left to play, Plumlee threw an interception to give Horn Lake the ball at the 50-yard line.
Horn Lake was able to run out the clock to win the school’s first ever state title.
