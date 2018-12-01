Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man was injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Friday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1100 block of East Hardy Street just after 8:30 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to Moore.
Moore said the man told police that the shooting happened at another location on McInnis Avenue. The victim reportedly walked to East Hardy Street following the shooting.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.