Lady Crusaders reach NAIA soccer finals

ORANGE BEACH, AL. (WDAM) - Junior Silvia Leoness and sophomore Ana Paula Sanches scored two goals apiece to lead William Carey University past Southeastern College 4-2 in the semifinals of the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Soccer National Championship.
The second-ranked Lady Crusaders (20-3) will be playing for the national championship Saturday afternoon at Orange Beach Sportsplex against Keiser College.
Leoness scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game to give the Lady Crusaders the early lead before Santos made it 3-0 on a penalty kick.
The Fire (20-2-2) pulled within 3-1 at halftime on an “own” goal, but Santos added her second goal to give Carey a 4-1 edge. Southeastern’s Aisha Solozano capped the scoring with a second-half goal.
Carey senior defender April Stewart led a backline that limited Southeastern’s Uchenna Kanu to just one shot on goal Friday. Kanu had set a new single-season NAIA record Wednesday with her 57th goal.
Senior goal-keeper Abby Barvik stopped four shots against the Fire.
