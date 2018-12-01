Kiwanis clubs in Hattiesburg, Laurel host pancake fundraising events

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Hundreds of Hub City-area residents helped a local service organization Saturday while enjoying some home-cooked flapjacks and sausages.
They gathered at the Sigler Center for Pancake Day hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Hattiesburg and the Hub City Kiwanis Club.
The two organizations have teamed up for 20 years to serve pancake breakfasts during the holiday season.
It’s done as a fundraiser for the organizations' community projects.
“This is our only fundraiser of the year and we use the money raised here to help benefit children’s services throughout the Hattiesburg, Lamar and Forrest County areas,” said Roger Smith, treasurer for the Kiwanis Club of Hattiesburg.
“We help with the DuBard School (at Southern Miss) and the Civitan Camp, we help with Homes of Hope for Children, we also do the Woodley backpack program and we also help with some of the junior baseball programs here at Tatum Park,” Smith said.
And in Laurel, the Kiwanis Club there continued its seven-decade tradition of serving pancakes for a good cause.
Pancake Day in that city was held at the YWCO and the First Baptist Church Life Center.
Organizers said they were prepared to serve up to 6,000 people.
“Basically, we give scholarships to all the high schools here in Jones County and also, we buy flash cards for all the third graders at all the schools here in the county as well, so those are our two big projects every year,” said Lowell Howell, president of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
