Championship football to pump millions of dollars into Hattiesburg economy

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Sports fans aren’t the only ones happy to see high school football championships in Hattiesburg.
The local business community is also celebrating the games.
For the first time ever, the University of Southern Mississippi is hosting the Class 1A-Class 6A state championship games at The Rock.
And the Hattiesburg economy is getting a boost from the thousands of fans attending the games.
“We’re looking at about a $3.7 million economic impact over the next two days here in Hattiesburg for visitor spending,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg.
“About $2.7 million in direct visitor spending and that economic multiplier, we expect it to be about $3.7 [million] in total economic impact here in Hattiesburg, thanks to high school championship football,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey said fans are expected to spend more than $20,000 on gas, more than $450,000 on hotel rooms and more than $1.6 million on meals and other retail spending.
Hattiesburg will host the state high school football championships again in 2019.
