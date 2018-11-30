USM announces $8.7 million commitment from Luckyday Foundation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday that the Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland will be continuing its support of the Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program at Southern Miss with a commitment of more than $8.7 million through the USM Foundation.
The Luckyday Foundation has been the University’s most generous benefactor, providing over $35.7 million to the program, according to a USM news release.
The late Frank R. Day founded the Luckyday foundation nearly two decades ago. The foundation funds scholarships for Mississippi high school seniors who are model students with leadership skills and community involvement, according to USM.
“Frank Day had a noble vision of investing in young people and their education,” said Holmes Adams, chairman of the Luckyday Foundation Board of Managers. “The Luckyday Foundation is pleased to implement his vision through its support of the Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program at USM.”
More than 1,800 students have been impacted by the Luckyday Citizenship Scholarship Program since 2001.
“I appreciate this vote of confidence from the Luckyday Foundation and its ongoing increased support for our students,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “The Foundation’s generosity will impact many more young scholars who will make significant contributions across the state of Mississippi as they grow into our next generation of great leaders.”
The scholarship provides Luckyday Scholars with $6,000 per year in scholarship assistance.
Luckyday Scholars are required to volunteer 20 hours each semester beginning the spring of freshman year, and many students exceed this amount. Luckyday Scholars have completed more than 182,000 hours of community service in and around Hattiesburg since 2002, according to the University.
“Being a Luckyday scholar means I can contribute my time and efforts to make a difference for others. Practicing servant leadership allows you to lead wholeheartedly while being a part of the social change in the community,” said Deidra Ollie, a senior Luckyday Scholar from Madison.
Funds from the Luckyday Foundation also allowed for the creation of Luckyday Citizenship Hall on the Hattiesburg campus.
