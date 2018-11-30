Tips lead to arrest of Jasper Co. woman for larceny

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say tips led to the arrest of a woman wanted for questioning in connection to larceny of mail from a Heidelberg business. The department asked for the public’s help on Facebook urging anyone with information on the identity of the woman or vehicle involved to contact them.
Arrest records show that Angela Kay Vanderburg was arrested on Nov. 28 for petit larceny and released from jail on Nov. 29.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.