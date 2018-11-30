Seminary falls to Water Valley in 3A championship game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Seminary Bulldogs fought back from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost to the Water Valley Blue Devils 34-28 in the class 3A state championship football game.
The games are being played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus for the first time ever.
Here’s a look at the schedule for Friday and Saturday:
Friday, Nov. 30
· 11:00 a.m. - Class 3A: Seminary vs. Water Valley
· 3:00 p.m. - Class 1A: Nanih Waiya vs. Simmons
· 7:00 p.m. - Class 6A: Oak Grove vs. Horn Lake
Saturday, Dec. 1
· 11:00 a.m. - Class 4A: Poplarville vs. Louisville
· 3:00 p.m. - Class 2A: Taylorsville vs. Scott Central
· 7:00 p.m. - Class 5A: West Jones vs. West Point
All games will be aired on WDAM’s Bounce TV. The WDAM 7 Sports Team will also be on campus both days to provide in depth coverage of the championship games. Follow Taylor Curet, Lexi Hughes and Tim Doherty on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.
