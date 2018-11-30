Seminary falls to Water Valley in 3A championship game

The state championship games are being played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus for the first time ever. (Alexis Hughes)
By Chris Thies | November 30, 2018 at 1:42 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:42 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Seminary Bulldogs fought back from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost to the Water Valley Blue Devils 34-28 in the class 3A state championship football game.

The games are being played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus for the first time ever.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Nov. 30

· 11:00 a.m. - Class 3A: Seminary vs. Water Valley

· 3:00 p.m. - Class 1A: Nanih Waiya vs. Simmons

· 7:00 p.m. - Class 6A: Oak Grove vs. Horn Lake

Saturday, Dec. 1

· 11:00 a.m. - Class 4A: Poplarville vs. Louisville

· 3:00 p.m. - Class 2A: Taylorsville vs. Scott Central

· 7:00 p.m. - Class 5A: West Jones vs. West Point

All games will be aired on WDAM’s Bounce TV. The WDAM 7 Sports Team will also be on campus both days to provide in depth coverage of the championship games. Follow Taylor Curet, Lexi Hughes and Tim Doherty on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.

