Radio pioneer Floyd remembered for giving voice to African-American community

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Funeral arrangements are complete for Vernon C. Floyd, the broadcasting pioneer who founded Mississippi’s first African-American-owned and operated radio station in Hattiesburg.
Floyd died on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Services are Friday in the chapel of Lovett’s Funeral Home in Mobile, Alabama.
Visitation starts at 11 a.m. and the funeral begins at noon.
Floyd is being remembered not only as a pioneer in broadcasting and business, but also for his outreach to young people.
Forrest County NAACP president Clarence Magee said Floyd gave a voice to South Mississippi’s African-American community and was a mentor to a younger generation.
Former WDAM TV Sports Director Mitch Williams was in college when he worked for Floyd’s radio station.
“He provided his office as a place where young people could come in a be mentored and now, his name is all over the country, because he opened his doors to young people,” Magee said.
“(Mr. Floyd and others) taught us how to ad-lib, how to do a weather report, how to spin old records, and I used to spend days and hours there, and Mr. Floyd let me do it,” said Williams.
Floyd was 91-years-old.
