Orangetheory Fitness opens in Hattiesburg’s Midtown District

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new fitness trend that’s taking the nation by storm is giving a completely new meaning to the color orange. Orangetheory Fitness opens in the Hattiesburg Midtown District, adding a new twist to your average workout by blending cardiovascular and strength training in a personal group session.
Orangetheory is one of the fastest growing franchise in the U.S. with over 900 locations since their first studio open in 2010.
People like Taylor Buras says she was one of the first to sign up to the Hattiesburg location and she says the studio sessions are nothing like she’s ever seen.
“Everything’s done in different intervals and you’re guided through the whole workout rather then walking in and having a list,” Buras said.
Franchise owner Scott Russell said he brought Orangetheory to the Pine Belt because he felt Hattiesburg was ready for something different.
“We’re heart-rate based interval training,” Russell said. “Everybody in the classes are wearing a wireless heart rate monitor that is programmed specifically to them. As we work them out in five different heart rate zones, they’re going to see their heart rate in real time on monitors all over the studio. That gives them and the coach the ability to make sure that they’re not undertraining or overtraining.”
The science behind the Orangetheory is called EPOC, excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. Russell said this science, also known as the Afterburn Effect, causes your body to continue to burn calories up to 36-hours after you leave the studio.
He said the studio is set where people will never do the same workout twice, preventing fatigue or boredom.
“It wasn’t just you go into this gym and you do the same thing every day,” said participate Jennie Barker. "There is something different every single day and that’s what I was looking for myself.
