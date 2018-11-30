Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s much warmer this morning as we begin with temps in the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps reaching the mid 70s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible this afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will move in tonight after midnight. That’s when we have the best threat of seeing some severe storms with damaging winds being the main threat between 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.
This system is not as well set up as others in the past have been. Some of the ingredients for severe weather are not going to be synced up very well over the Pine Belt. This would be good news for us, because because it limits our severe and tornado potential. Another thing that could hamper our severe potential is the possibility of storms firing up over the Gulf, which would cut off the flow of energy needed by storms over south Mississippi.
Rail will linger Saturday morning before exiting the area by noon. We’ll be dry for the rest of the day with skies clearing in the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Weather will be fine as you head to church, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Isolated showers return on Monday before colder air moves in on Tuesday. This will bring our highs back into the low to mid 50s.
