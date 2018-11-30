Fire-ravaged California faces floods and mudslides

(CNN) – California is once again at the mercy of Mother Nature.
Parts of the state were just ravaged by major wildfires. Now heavy rains are wreaking havoc, causing flash floods to gush through scorched areas.
Firefighters, along with help from the highway patrol, even rescued a man clinging to a tree in the Los Angeles River on Thursday.
Authorities say that heavy rains can cause rapid mudslides in areas burned by wildfires. That’s why they’ve issued mandatory evacuation orders in some spots.
"We understand the public is frustrated. We understand people want to get back into those areas,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “Those who have homes, we realize they want to go to their homes. Those who do not have homes, we know that you want to get back in there and search for mementos and things of value."
Cal Fire of Riverside County bluntly says on its website that if you stay, “you are risking your life.”
Some residents have taken the advice and fled. Others haven’t.
