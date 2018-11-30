To encourage more use, Instagram to allow sharing with fewer

This undated product image provided by Instagram shows a new feature Close Friends, which aims to make it easier to share photos and videos with fewer people. The new feature lets users share Stories, photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, with people they put on a special list. The idea is people may feel more comfortable sharing some things with just close friends, rather than all followers. Robby Stein, product director at Instagram, said the feature took more than a year to complete. It starts rolling out to users Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Instagram via AP) (AP)