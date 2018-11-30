Coroner: Hattiesburg murder victim was shot to death

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We now know the cause of death for 44-year-old Tomaka Jones, who was found dead inside a Hattiesburg home Tuesday.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a disturbance at the Oak Street home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. That’s where officers found Jones shot to death and an injured woman who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Five people were initially taken into custody for questioning, according to Moore. Four people have been charged in the ongoing investigation, including a 17-year-old boy. HPD has not released the teen’s identity.
- Tykevious Durr, 21: Charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $600,000 on Thursday.
- Andre Snell, 31: Charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $600,000 on Thursday.
- Unidentified 17-year-old: Charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.
- Konswaylo Durr, 41: Charged with hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $50,000 on Thursday.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
