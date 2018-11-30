3 charged after Lamar County drug raid

PURVIS, MS (WDAM) - Three people are charged with multiple crimes after a months-long investigation led to a drug bust in Lamar County early Friday morning.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said members of the sheriff’s department’s narcotics team, special response team and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics carried out a search warrant at a home on James Hudson Lane in Purvis just before daylight.
Rigel said Joseph Hudson, 51, James Hudson, 60, and Laura Bolin, 30, were arrested at the home.
Joseph Hudson is charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property.
James Hudson is charged with sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property.
Bolin is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
According to Rigel, investigators seized methamphetamine, marijuana and about $1,000 in cash from the property. They also recovered a 2014 Dodge Avenger that was reported stolen out of Stone County.
Rigel said the investigation that led to the arrests started after deputies received several complaints from the community.
