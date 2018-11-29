Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a little warmer this morning as we begin with temps in the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps reaching the low 70s this afternoon. I can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss shower later this afternoon. Temps will be in the 50s this evening with cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
Clouds return Friday in advance of our next cold front, which will bring t-storms Friday night into Saturday. This set-up could give us some severe storms between 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. Saturday.The main threat for now is gusty winds.
The rain should move out Saturday morning, leaving us cloudy and dry Saturday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s.
