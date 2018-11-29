State leaders congratulate Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on her win

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - State leaders and area supporters spoke out following the final numbers of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s victory against Mike Espy on Tuesday in the runoff Senate election.
“I will fight for it I assure you, every single day. I am your warrior,” Hyde-Smith said after being declared the winner.
Hyde-Smith said conservative values trumped democratic voters during the U.S. Senate runoff election.
“This victory, it’s about our conservative values," Hyde-Smith said. "It’s about the things that mean the most to us Mississippians, our faith, our family. It’s those things I will take to Washington D.C.”
Women in politics marked the historical moment as Hyde-Smith is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the state of Mississippi.
“You know, Cindy Hyde-Smith and I have sat together as mothers at dance practice when our daughters were in dance together," Sate Sen. Sally Doty said. "I am just so proud of her. Mississippi is one of only two states I believe that has not sent a woman to the federal level. It’s a very important step for the State of Mississippi.”
“She broke the glass ceiling. Being from Brookhaven and being good friends with her, we are just so proud," State Rep. Becky Currie said. "I can tell you when you get to know her and the state gets to know her like we do, you are going to be so happy that she is serving in the U.S. Senate.”
Hyde-Smith’s opponent Mike Espy thanked his supporters for their hard work and effort throughout the campaign trail.
“It’s time for Mississippi to move forward, it’s time for us to stop standing still and regressing and progressing,” Espy supporter Emmarie Flags said.
“For those of you I have met visiting universities, who looked at our campaign and looked under the hood, you may decide one day that you want to run for office. Go for it,” Espy said.
As his supporters cheered during his concession speech, Espy left them with this message.
“We want this campaign to be your legacy," Espy said.
The Republican majority in the Senate now grows to 53-47.
