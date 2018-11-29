Southern Miss releases 2019 baseball schedule

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team will open the 2019 baseball season with a bang, with 10 of the Golden Eagles’ first 11 games coming against opponents who made the 2018 NCAA postseason.
USM, which finished 44-18 in 2018 and won Conference USA regular season and tournament championships, will open a 30-game home schedule by welcoming Big 10 Conference power Purdue University for a three-game set on Feb. 15-17.
The Golden Eagles will then play host to Troy University at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Feb. 20 before visiting Mississippi State University for three games in Starkville on Feb. 22-24.
USM will host the University of New Orleans on Feb. 26 for the first game of a home-and-home series before welcoming 2018 West Coast Conference tournament champion Gonzaga University for three games March 1-3.
Purdue, Troy and Gonzaga all made NCAA regionals in 2018 and Mississippi State was a participant in the 2018 College World Series.
USM’s non-conference home schedule also includes a three-game set with Holy Cross University (March 8-10) as well as single, midweek games with Southern University (March 5); University of Louisiana-Monroe (March 19); University of South Alabama (April 2); University of Louisiana-Lafayette (April 23); and University of Mississippi (May 1).
The Golden Eagles take to the road for single games with Louisiana-Lafayette (March 13); Nicholls State University at Zephyr Field in Metairie, La. (March 26); Ole Miss at Trustmark Park (April 9); South Alabama (April 16); and UNO (April 24).
USM will host five C-USA foes in three-game, weekend sets, starting with Old Dominion University (March 22-24); Marshall University (April 5-7); University of North Carolina-Charlotte (April 18-20); Florida Atlantic University (May 3-5); and University of Alabama-Birmingham (May 16-18).
The Golden Eagles will play five, C-USA series on the road, including stops at Louisiana Tech University (March 15-17); University of Texas-San Antonio (March 29-31); Florida International University (April 12-14); Middle Tennessee State University (April 26-28) and Rice University (May 10-12),
The top eight teams from the regular season will gather for a third consecutive year for the C-USA Baseball Championship May 22-26 at MGM Park in Biloxi.
