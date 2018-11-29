Seminary battles Water Valley in first state title since 2003

SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) - Seminary has been battle-tested this season.
Two of the Bulldogs three losses came against Taylorsville and Poplarville – teams that are both competing for a state championship alongside Seminary this weekend.
Head coach Brian Rials believes the manner in which Seminary has won ball games this season – one-possession wins over Tylertown, Columbia, Winona and Jefferson Davis (twice) – made the Bulldogs a stronger football team.
“It’s been a tough year, it’s been a tough schedule,” Rials said. “We didn’t have a cake-walk by no means. I just think that’s what’s prepared us throughout the playoffs and hopefully going into Friday’s game, we know it’s going to be a battle. Hopefully we’ll be able to fight to the end and come out victorious.”
“It proves that we can overcome bad situations,” said Seminary senior quarterback Jeff Miller. “Getting down against JDC, the defense stepped up, the offense made a play.”
In their first state title appearance in 15 years, Seminary (12-3) battles Water Valley (13-2) on Friday at 11 a.m.
