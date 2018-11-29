Salvation Army asks for volunteer bell ringers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Salvation Army is hoping this season motivates Pine Belt residents to volunteer their time to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
They set a goal for $250,000 to give to families in need this year for the holiday season. Although they’d appreciate donations, they need your time and effort volunteering as a bell ringer.
“Right now, what we have are paid bell ringers and what we need desperately are volunteers,” said Stacey Connelly with the Salvation Army.
“They don’t have to do all day," she said. “They can sign up for one or two hours and they can pick their location, and this helps us tremendously.”
Connelly added that if you choose to volunteer, you don’t have to do it alone. She said the Salvation Army welcomes groups and families who want to do it together.
“It really is a lot of fun especially if you get your kids with you," Connelly said. “The kids love to stand out there and dance and ring the bell and it’s for a great cause.”
The money generated from bell ringing will go back to the community the organization serves.
“It goes back into the programs here that will feed those who become hungry," Connelly said. “It will go back into the programs that will help senior citizens keep their lights one help them with purchasing their medicine when they get down to their last dime.”
Although the task is as simple as ringing a bell and collecting donations, the role bell ringers play in the success of the red kettle campaign is crucial.
“The reality is those who are standing on the front lines ringing the bells are really the most important people to the mission of the army,” said Connelly.
