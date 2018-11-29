Pine Grove psychologist explains common holiday stressors

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - This time of year your days are expected to be merry, bright and joyful, but that’s not the case for everyone. This season can bring on stress and even depression. Pine Grove Licensed Clinical Psychologist Mallory Malkin said these feelings are common for a lot of people and for a lot of reasons.
“You’ve got a short period of time of this holiday window and all of this stuff that’s on your to do list,” said Malkin.
Malkin said letting that pressure get to you can lead to unrealistic expectations. One holiday stressor is money. Malkin said making a holiday budget is a good idea, and find events that don’t require spending a lot.
“There are plenty of activities that are free that you can do in the community, different festivals," Malkin said. "Window shopping is always a really great one and there are family activities that you can engage in at home: game nights, movie nights, things like that.”
If family obligations and visits this time of year adds to your stress, Malkin offered this solution.
“You don’t need to do everything," she said. “You don’t need to stay the full time. So, I think people are allowed to prioritize their own family above that of their extended family.”
Malkin said a lack of friends and family can also lead to depression during the holidays. If that’s the case, don’t isolate yourself any further.
“Volunteer, go out and be around people and kind of engaging in holiday cheer,” Malkin said.
She said if you notice your stress or depression impairing or lasting longer, it maybe time to talk to a professional.
If you experience holiday depression and want to reach out to Pine Grove call 1-888-574-4673.
