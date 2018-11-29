Person hospitalized after “incident” in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “incident” that led to one person being hospitalized overnight.
JCSO spokeswoman Allyson Knotts said the incident happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning on Bush Dairy Road.
According to Knotts, what led to the incident and what exactly happened is still under investigation, but authorities do know one person had to be hospitalized. Knotts added there were no witnesses to the incident.
Knotts said the investigation is still in its early stages, but deputies believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.
WDAM is following this story and will keep you updated with any details as they become available.
