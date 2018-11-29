MS high school football championships preview

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The MHSAA state football championships are headed to The Rock.
The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic will be played on Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg. This is the first time the state championship games will be played at The Rock.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Friday, Nov. 30
- 11:00 a.m. - Class 3A: Seminary vs. Water Valley
- 3:00 p.m. - Class 1A: Nanih Waiya vs. Simmons
- 7:00 p.m. - Class 6A: Oak Grove vs. Horn Lake
Saturday, Dec. 1
- 11:00 a.m. - Class 4A: Poplarville vs. Louisville
- 3:00 p.m. - Class 2A: Taylorsville vs. Scott Central
- 7:00 p.m. - Class 5A: West Jones vs. West Point
You can buy tickets at misshsaa.com.
All games will be aired on WDAM’s Bounce TV. The WDAM 7 Sports Team will also be on campus both days to provide in depth coverage of the championship games. Follow Taylor Curet, Lexi Hughes and Tim Doherty on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.
