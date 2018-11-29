MillerCoors, Pabst settle lawsuit over brewing contract

The agreement between MillerCoors and Pabst, which was founded in Milwaukee in 1844 but is now headquartered in Los Angeles, expires in 2020 but provides for two possible five-year extensions. The companies disagreed on how the extensions were to be negotiated: MillerCoors argued it had sole discretion to determine whether it can continue brewing for Pabst, whereas Pabst said the companies must work "in good faith" to find a solution if Pabst wanted to extend the agreement but MillerCoors lacked capacity.