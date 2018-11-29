Hub City bicycle shop hopes to save lives with NARCAN

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Moore’s Bicycle Shop is dedicated to bringing the non-cyclist into the sport by matching their recreational needs with the most economical bicycle that will meet or exceed their anticipated cycling demands. The bicycle shop is also responsible for another thing, changing lives.
Recently, the Mississippi Highway Patrol restocked on a treatment called NARCAN, also known as Naloxone. The nasal spray can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation which creates the window of opportunity for the ambulance or police to arrive on the scene.
The same exact spray can be found in the Bicycle shop to bring awareness to opioid addiction and treatments for it.
James Moore, owner of the shop, has taken initiative to make sure that Pine Belt families are aware of the treatment.
“I’m trying to take what my family learned and paid a high price for and make this available to other Pine Belt families so they don’t have to walk the walk we walked,” said Moore.
James lost his son to an overdose of heroine and said that he hopes that he can help others in any way.
“We ask that you watch a five minute training video and then you’re given NARCAN free at no charge,” said Moore.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, every day more than 115 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids.
