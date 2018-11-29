HFD donates ‘No Shave November’ funds to family

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department donated $1,400 to a local family in need on Wednesday night.
Firefighters donated money throughout the month to participate in No Shave November. The department handed over a check to Harlie Williams and her family.
Harlie is 8-years-old and was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor last November.
After nine months of chemotherapy, she is now free of cancer.
The funds raised on her behalf will go toward helping the Williams family put this battle behind them.
“We usually try and find a local child that’s battling and a family that might need help,” said Hattiesburg firefighter Jourdan Arnold. “We raise money for them and give them 100 percent of that money. We get to show them the truck and have fun. It feels good to do something nice for someone especially this time of year.”
This is the fourth year firefighters have participated in No Shave November, raising money for a worthy cause.
