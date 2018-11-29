Family desperate for answers on missing person case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A family is desperate for answers in the search for 25-year-old Falisa Carter.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her residence on West 7th Street wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray tights.
Family members and friends search daily where Carter was last seen.
“My sister is out here somewhere cold and people are walking around like it’s a joke,” said Carter’s oldest sister Iris Hinton. “This is not a joke. This is real life.”
Carter’s best friend Marlana Pugh said, despite reports, the last time she spoke with Carter was 2:45 a.m. Monday morning. She said Carter was with a group of friends at the time of her disappearance.
“She was like ‘Come get me, come get me’,” Pugh said. “I’m like, ‘Where you at?’ Before she could tell me where she was, he grabbed the phone and slung it down. That’s the last time I heard form her.”
Family and friends believe foul play is involved and wants answers.
“She would never call me like this crying or leave the kids and not come back home," Pugh said.
Those close to Carter said they are in dire need of help and pray for Carter’s safe arrival home.
“I just want my baby sister to come home,” said one of Carter’s brothers. “If anybody, from Laurel to Hattiesburg, knows any information about anything just let us know.”
Hattiesburg police said they are still asking for the public’s help in locating Carter.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said they are actively pursuing any and all leads that they have at this time and cannot comment further on the investigation.
If anyone has any information please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers 601-582-7867.
