Driver arrested following crash in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A driver was arrested in Hattiesburg following a crash on Wednesday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police received a report of a car driving recklessly around 10 p.m. The vehicle hit another vehicle at the red light at 38th Avenue and Hardy Street.
No injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
Moore said the driver of the reckless vehicle was arrested after drugs were discovered in the vehicle.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.