Couple told to pay $50,000 for massive Christmas lights display

OLD BRIDGE, NJ (WPIX/CNN) - A New Jersey couple is fighting with their city over a display of more than 300,000 Christmas lights that draws thousands and raises money for disabled veterans.
Kris and Tom Apruzzi have been lighting up their Christmas display in their Old Bridge, NJ, front yard for more than 15 years.
With thousands turning out to see the show, police have directed traffic down the street in years past.
But this year, the Appruzis say the city wants them to shell out $50,000 to put up the display. The money would cover police expenses for handling security and buses to shuttle the crowds.
"You know it’s just heartbreaking," Tom Apruzzi said. "You grew up in this town. We’d love to stay in this town, but it’s almost getting to the point where it’s like Old Bridge is forcing us out."
It takes the Apruzzis two months to put up over 300,000 lights every year. The show is completely free to everyone who comes, but the couple does collect donations to support Homes for Our Troops, a charity that builds custom homes to accommodate disabled veterans.
"I’m not taking it down. It’s my religious right; it’s my First Amendment right. I do this for the veterans and everything else like that. If people have a problem with that, I can’t say anything about it. There’s people that are gonna be happy, and there’s always people that are gonna be unhappy,” Tom Apruzzi said.
Vowing to fight the charge, the Apruzzis say the show will go on this year, beginning Dec. 1.
