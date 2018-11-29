Arkansas' capital city could elect its first black mayor

This combination of photos shows candidates for mayor of Little Rock, Ark., from left, Frank Scott and Baker Kurrus. Six decades after it was the center of a school desegregation fight, Little Rock may be on the verge of electing its first African-American mayor. Scott, a banking executive, is poised to break that barrier in the Dec. 4, 2018, runoff election against Kurrus, an attorney and businessman, in the race for the nonpartisan seat. (The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)