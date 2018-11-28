West Jones makes first state championship appearance

“The big thing is, it’s been a long-time coming at West Jones,” said Mustangs head coach Scott Pierson. “Whether I was there or coach [Mike] Taylor was there. Those kids have practiced hard and played hard, and the community has supported that program for so long. It’s a blessing and it’s really, really fun to see the fanbase and the players that played before these guys. And these guys finally get rewarded for all the hard work over the years.”