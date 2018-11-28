West Jones makes first state championship appearance

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - West Jones has fielded football teams for a number of years.
However, when the Mustangs take the field on Saturday at “The Rock,” it will be the first time in a state championship game.
West Jones (12-2) has proved a lot of doubters wrong this season – taking down unbeaten Hattiesburg 37-14 in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs hope to send a few more shockwaves around Mississippi when they battle two-time state champion West Point (13-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the class 5A state championship.
“The big thing is, it’s been a long-time coming at West Jones,” said Mustangs head coach Scott Pierson. “Whether I was there or coach [Mike] Taylor was there. Those kids have practiced hard and played hard, and the community has supported that program for so long. It’s a blessing and it’s really, really fun to see the fanbase and the players that played before these guys. And these guys finally get rewarded for all the hard work over the years.”
