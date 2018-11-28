Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s much colder this morning as we begin with temps in the 30s with a little frost. Highs today will be in the low 50s under sunny skies. Temps this evening will be in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.
Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Lows will be in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies arrive on Thursday as we warm up into the 60s.
Clouds return Friday in advance of our next cold front, which will bring t-storms Friday night into Saturday. This set-up could give us some strong storms, but it’s still too early to go into fine details. Nothing to worry about just yet. Just something to watch for now.c
