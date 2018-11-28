USM “Food Chain” transports donated food from library to food pantry

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students, faculty, staff and administrators gathered for a team event Tuesday to help support the campus food bank.
A human “food chain” passed along non-perishable food from the Cook Library to the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry.
The food had been collected during a “Food for Fines” event all this month at the library.
Anyone with library fines could donate food to cancel those fines.
“Each non-perishable food item was worth $1 in fines,” said Sarah Mangrum, access services librarian at the Cook Library. “So, $2 in fines, two non-perishable food items and you are good to go, we waived those (fines) for the patrons.”
About two hundred pounds of food was collected.
