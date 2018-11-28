Three people charged in Hattiesburg homicide

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Following an investigation, police say three people have been charged in a homicide. On Nov. 27, police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Oak Street just after 1 a.m.
“When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim deceased in the residence and a female was transported from the scene for medical attention,” said spokesman Ryan Moore.
Lisa Klem, Forrest County deputy coroner, identified the man as 44-year-old Tomaka Jones, of Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg Police Department issued a B.O.L.O. for an orange passenger vehicle they say was found at Plantation Place Apartments. Moore says five people were taken into custody from those apartments for questioning regarding the incident.
According to authorities, the following people have been charged in the ongoing death investigation:
Tykevious Durr, 21, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.
Andre Snell, 31, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.
Konswaylo Durr, 41, has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Investigators identified Konswaylo as the mother of Tykevious Durr and the girlfriend of Andre Snell.
Additional arrests are pending, officials say.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
